May 18, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) and S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cardtronics (CATMResearch Report) and S&P Global (SPGIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cardtronics (CATM)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 38.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Cardtronics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50, implying a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global received a Buy rating and a $340.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $311.63, close to its 52-week high of $312.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&P Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $293.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019