Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) and S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cardtronics (CATM – Research Report) and S&P Global (SPGI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cardtronics (CATM)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 38.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Cardtronics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50, implying a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global received a Buy rating and a $340.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $311.63, close to its 52-week high of $312.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&P Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $293.33.

