Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) and Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cardtronics (CATM – Research Report) and Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN – Research Report).

Cardtronics (CATM)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardtronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.80, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Gabelli also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Dunkin’ Brands today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dunkin’ Brands with a $65.89 average price target, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

