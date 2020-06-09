Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Canadian Railway (NYSE: CNI) and Freehold Royalties (Other OTC: FRHLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Canadian Railway (CNI – Research Report) and Freehold Royalties (FRHLF – Research Report).

Canadian Railway (CNI)

In a report released today, Konark Gupta from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Railway, with a price target of C$139.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.67, close to its 52-week high of $96.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Gupta covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Air Canada, and Cargojet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Railway with a $85.79 average price target, implying a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$128.00 price target.

Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Freehold Royalties, with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -20.8% and a 26.6% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

Freehold Royalties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.09.

