April 22, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canadian Pacific (CPResearch Report) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBUResearch Report).

Canadian Pacific (CP)

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Pacific today and set a price target of C$340.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $224.92.

Hansen has an average return of 7.5% when recommending Canadian Pacific.

According to TipRanks.com, Hansen is ranked #5636 out of 6484 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $263.65 average price target, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$228.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

In a report released today, Rupert Merer from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Business Partners, with a price target of C$42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Merer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 48.1% success rate. Merer covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Atlantic Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Business Partners with a $40.47 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019