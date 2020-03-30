Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL), Carter’s (NYSE: CRI) and CarMax (NYSE: KMX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Burlington Stores (BURL – Research Report), Carter’s (CRI – Research Report) and CarMax (KMX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $161.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burlington Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $228.60, representing a 46.7% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Carter’s (CRI)

In a report released today, Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Carter’s, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.76, close to its 52-week low of $62.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Boruchow covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Signet Jewelers, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carter’s with a $96.50 average price target, representing a 39.1% upside. In a report issued on March 26, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

CarMax (KMX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained a Buy rating on CarMax today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.7% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.75, representing a 70.1% upside. In a report issued on March 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

