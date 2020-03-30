March 30, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL), Carter’s (NYSE: CRI) and CarMax (NYSE: KMX)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Burlington Stores (BURLResearch Report), Carter’s (CRIResearch Report) and CarMax (KMXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $161.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burlington Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $228.60, representing a 46.7% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Carter’s (CRI)

In a report released today, Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Carter’s, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.76, close to its 52-week low of $62.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Boruchow covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Signet Jewelers, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carter’s with a $96.50 average price target, representing a 39.1% upside. In a report issued on March 26, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

CarMax (KMX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained a Buy rating on CarMax today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.7% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.75, representing a 70.1% upside. In a report issued on March 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019