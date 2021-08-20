August 20, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN), Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) and Pra Group (NASDAQ: PRAA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMNResearch Report), Live Nation Entertainment (LYVResearch Report) and Pra Group (PRAAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

In a report issued on July 30, Alexander Slagle from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Bloomin’ Brands, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.01.

Slagle has an average return of 34.8% when recommending Bloomin’ Brands.

According to TipRanks.com, Slagle is ranked #2101 out of 7617 analysts.

Bloomin’ Brands has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.57, implying a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on Live Nation Entertainment on August 3 and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Caesars Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Live Nation Entertainment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.75.

Pra Group (PRAA)

JMP Securities analyst David Scharf maintained a Buy rating on Pra Group on August 6 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Scharf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 63.7% success rate. Scharf covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Regional Management, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pra Group with a $47.00 average price target.

