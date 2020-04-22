Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI), WNS (NYSE: WNS) and Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI – Research Report), WNS (WNS – Research Report) and Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY – Research Report).

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.91, an 80.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

WNS (WNS)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Bergin from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on WNS, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bergin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Bergin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Globant SA, and Accenture.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WNS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.57, representing a 35.5% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $58.00 price target.

Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings on April 20 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.9% and a 43.7% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chuy’s Holdings with a $16.60 average price target, implying a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

