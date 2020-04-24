Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI), Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and Rush Enterprises A (NASDAQ: RUSHA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI – Research Report), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ – Research Report) and Rush Enterprises A (RUSHA – Research Report).

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

In a report released today, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.6% and a 40.9% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.55, implying a 91.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Silberman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $368.87, close to its 52-week high of $387.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 51.4% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Jack In The Box.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $382.43, representing a 3.6% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $415.00 price target.

Rush Enterprises A (RUSHA)

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Hold rating on Rush Enterprises A yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Cook covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, MasTec, and Fluor.

Rush Enterprises A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50.

