Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) and OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI – Research Report) and OpGen (OPGN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on BJ’s Restaurants today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 56.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Brinker International, and Del Taco Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.67, representing a 39.9% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

OpGen (OPGN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on OpGen, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.92, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OpGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

