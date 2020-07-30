Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) and MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Bandwidth (BAND – Research Report) and MGM Resorts (MGM – Research Report).

Bandwidth (BAND)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.99, close to its 52-week high of $153.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bandwidth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $137.50, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

MGM Resorts (MGM)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on MGM Resorts, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

MGM Resorts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.00, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

