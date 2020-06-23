Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR), Corus Entertainment (Other OTC: CJREF) and Gibson Energy (Other OTC: GBNXF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Baker Hughes Company (BKR – Research Report), Corus Entertainment (CJREF – Research Report) and Gibson Energy (GBNXF – Research Report).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.7% and a 27.5% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Baker Hughes Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.77, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Corus Entertainment (CJREF)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Hold rating on Corus Entertainment yesterday and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.2% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

Corus Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.04.

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy today and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 67.4% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

Gibson Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.56.

