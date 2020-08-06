August 6, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) and Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aytu BioScience (AYTUResearch Report) and Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aytu BioScience (AYTU)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aytu BioScience, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 37.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aytu BioScience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ceridian HCM Holding, with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.27, close to its 52-week high of $87.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 72.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceridian HCM Holding is a Hold with an average price target of $74.92.

