Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: AutoNation (NYSE: AN), CarMax (NYSE: KMX) and Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on AutoNation (AN – Research Report), CarMax (KMX – Research Report) and Cintas (CTAS – Research Report).

AutoNation (AN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta CFA maintained a Sell rating on AutoNation today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.22, close to its 52-week high of $53.19.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.4% and a 33.3% success rate. CFA covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

AutoNation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

CarMax (KMX)

In a report released today, Glenn Chin from Buckingham maintained a Hold rating on CarMax, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.48, close to its 52-week high of $100.49.

Chin has an average return of 22.4% when recommending CarMax.

According to TipRanks.com, Chin is ranked #4180 out of 5757 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarMax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.88.

Cintas (CTAS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Buy rating on Cintas today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $273.76, close to its 52-week high of $277.85.

Steinerman has an average return of 27.4% when recommending Cintas.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinerman is ranked #539 out of 5757 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cintas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $275.13, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $282.00 price target.

