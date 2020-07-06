July 6, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Archrock (NYSE: AROC), Franklin Covey Company (NYSE: FC) and SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Archrock (AROCResearch Report), Franklin Covey Company (FCResearch Report) and SRAX (SRAXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Archrock (AROC)

In a report issued on July 2, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Archrock, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.0% and a 31.3% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Archrock with a $9.17 average price target, representing a 36.5% upside. In a report issued on June 29, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Franklin Covey Company (FC)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Franklin Covey Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, implying a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

SRAX (SRAX)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SRAX and a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 51.5% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SRAX with a $4.00 average price target.

