August 3, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Archrock (NYSE: AROC) and MasTec (NYSE: MTZ)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Archrock (AROCResearch Report) and MasTec (MTZResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Archrock (AROC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Archrock on July 31 and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.9% and a 31.1% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Archrock with a $9.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MasTec (MTZ)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on MasTec today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasTec is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.67, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019