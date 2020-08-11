Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN – Research Report) and Golden Entertainment (GDEN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Applied DNA Sciences, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied DNA Sciences with a $21.50 average price target, representing an 118.3% upside. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.