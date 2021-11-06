Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Vantage Towers AG (Other OTC: VTWRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Vantage Towers AG (VTWRF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vantage Towers AG (VTWRF)

In a report issued on August 20, Simon Coles from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Vantage Towers AG, with a price target of EUR32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.83, close to its 52-week high of $36.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Coles is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 51.7% success rate. Coles covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telesites SAB de CV, Cellnex Telecom SA, and Helios Towers.

Vantage Towers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.81.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.