Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and TTEC Holdings (TTECResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

TTEC Holdings (TTEC)

In a report issued on February 26, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities has a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings, with a price target of $95.00. The company's shares closed last Thursday at $82.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

TTEC Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.33, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

, , ,
