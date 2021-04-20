Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and TAL Education Group (TAL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

TAL Education Group (TAL)

In a report issued on April 13, Jessie Xu from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on TAL Education Group, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.76.

Xu has an average return of 2.9% when recommending TAL Education Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #3238 out of 7459 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TAL Education Group with a $85.17 average price target, a 43.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, CLSA also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

