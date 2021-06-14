June 14, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Planet Fitness (PLNTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Buy rating on Planet Fitness on May 19 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 72.0% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Planet Fitness is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.40, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $100.00 price target.

