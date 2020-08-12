Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Orion Group Holdings (ORN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Orion Group Holdings (ORN)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings on July 30 and set a price target of $7.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.6% and a 37.1% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Orion Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.95, implying a 98.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

