February 4, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and H&R Block (NYSE: HRB)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and H&R Block (HRBResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

H&R Block (HRB)

In a report issued on April 16, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on H&R Block. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 63.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for H&R Block with a $21.00 average price target, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019