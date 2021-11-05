November 5, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Green Dot (GDOTResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Green Dot (GDOT)

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams maintained a Hold rating on Green Dot on October 22 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.9% and a 12.5% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Hold with an average price target of $50.00.

