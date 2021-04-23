Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Genpact (NYSE: G)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Genpact (G – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Genpact (G)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Genpact on March 23 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.85, close to its 52-week high of $45.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 82.9% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genpact with a $51.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.