Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Experian (Other OTC: EXPGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Experian (EXPGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Experian (EXPGF)

In a report issued on July 16, Paul Sullivan from Barclays reiterated a Buy rating on Experian, with a price target of p3750.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.72, close to its 52-week high of $45.66.

Sullivan has an average return of 13.3% when recommending Experian.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is ranked #2100 out of 7617 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Experian is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.10.

