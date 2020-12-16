Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Evo Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Evo Payments (EVOP – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Evo Payments (EVOP)

Compass Point analyst Michael Del Grosso maintained a Hold rating on Evo Payments on August 5 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Grosso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 82.8% success rate. Grosso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evo Payments with a $26.33 average price target, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

