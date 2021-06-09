Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY)By Austin Angelo
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Etsy (ETSY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.
Etsy (ETSY)
BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained a Buy rating on Etsy on June 2 and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $170.21.
According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Leaf Group, and CarGurus.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $222.92 average price target, implying a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $260.00 price target.
