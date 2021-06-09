June 9, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Etsy (ETSYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Etsy (ETSY)

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained a Buy rating on Etsy on June 2 and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $170.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Leaf Group, and CarGurus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $222.92 average price target, implying a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $260.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019