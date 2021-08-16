August 16, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ)

By Ryan Adsit

There's a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on Domino's Pizza with bullish sentiments.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report issued on July 7, Andrew Charles from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $495.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $517.02, close to its 52-week high of $548.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Yum! Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $534.05 average price target, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Longbow Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $518.00 price target.

