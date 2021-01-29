January 29, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Cinedigm (CIDMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cinedigm (CIDM)

Benchmark Co. analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained a Buy rating on Cinedigm on January 21 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.25.

Kurnos has an average return of 29.2% when recommending Cinedigm.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurnos is ranked #488 out of 7254 analysts.

Cinedigm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25, representing a 163.7% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Alliance Global Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

