Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Chegg (CHGGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chegg (CHGG)

In a report issued on June 2, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Chegg, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 79.6% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chegg is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.31, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

