August 12, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and AMC Entertainment (AMCResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment on July 26 and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Reese is ranked #7468 out of 7620 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AMC Entertainment with a $5.84 average price target, implying a -81.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Barrington also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019