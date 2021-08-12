Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and AMC Entertainment (AMC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment on July 26 and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Reese is ranked #7468 out of 7620 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AMC Entertainment with a $5.84 average price target, implying a -81.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Barrington also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.