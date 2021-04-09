Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN – Research Report) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH – Research Report).

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on AMN Healthcare Services on February 19 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.95, close to its 52-week high of $80.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 58.4% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Encompass Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

AMN Healthcare Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.33, implying a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Telsey Advisory analyst Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse yesterday and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.87, close to its 52-week high of $100.77.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $91.24 average price target, a -8.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

