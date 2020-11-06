November 6, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) and Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AMN Healthcare Services (AMNResearch Report) and Cedar Fair (FUNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cedar Fair (FUN)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Cedar Fair on October 23 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, AMC Entertainment, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cedar Fair with a $36.00 average price target, representing a 27.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

