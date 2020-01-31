Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) and MSCI (NYSE: MSCI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report), Chipotle (CMG – Research Report) and MSCI (MSCI – Research Report).

Amazon (AMZN)

UBS analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $2440.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1870.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Activision Blizzard.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2357.81, a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2200.00 price target.

Chipotle (CMG)

KeyBanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle today and set a price target of $960.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $879.95, close to its 52-week high of $888.58.

Gonzalez has an average return of 44.0% when recommending Chipotle.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonzalez is ranked #571 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $897.27 average price target, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on January 17, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $975.00 price target.

MSCI (MSCI)

UBS analyst Alex Kramm maintained a Hold rating on MSCI today and set a price target of $299.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $292.77, close to its 52-week high of $293.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kramm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 70.3% success rate. Kramm covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Cboe Global Markets, and Jones Lang Lasalle.

MSCI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $287.20, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

