July 7, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ: ALXO) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXOResearch Report) and PLBY Group (PLBYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on ALX Oncology Holdings today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Janux Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ALX Oncology Holdings with a $95.50 average price target, representing a 41.5% upside. In a report issued on July 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

PLBY Group (PLBY)

In a report released today, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on PLBY Group, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.19.

Moldow has an average return of 23.1% when recommending PLBY Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1396 out of 7583 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PLBY Group with a $51.33 average price target, which is a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
