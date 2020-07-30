Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Altice Usa (NYSE: ATUS), United Parcel (NYSE: UPS) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Altice Usa (ATUS – Research Report), United Parcel (UPS – Research Report) and Arrow Electronics (ARW – Research Report).

Altice Usa (ATUS)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Altice Usa, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altice Usa with a $32.38 average price target, implying a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

United Parcel (UPS)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.88, representing a -15.1% downside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Arrow Electronics (ARW)

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph Quatrochi maintained a Hold rating on Arrow Electronics today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Quatrochi is ranked #1730 out of 6831 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arrow Electronics with a $72.00 average price target.

