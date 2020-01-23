January 23, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Air Canada (Other OTC: ACDVF), Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Air Canada (ACDVFResearch Report), Domino’s Pizza (DPZResearch Report) and Comcast (CMCSAResearch Report).

Air Canada (ACDVF)

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada, with a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 73.0% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Canada is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.81.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $337.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $287.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Dunkin’ Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $309.08 average price target, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Nomura analyst Gregory McNiff maintained a Hold rating on Comcast today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.76, close to its 52-week high of $47.74.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiff is ranked #2261 out of 5858 analysts.

Comcast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.86, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

