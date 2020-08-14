Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE: MSGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE – Research Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Adtalem Global Education today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 45.5% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Adtalem Global Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Madison Square Garden Entertainment, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 51.6% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madison Square Garden Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.67.

