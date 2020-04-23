April 23, 2020   Analyst News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on NA Companies: Ero Copper (Other OTC: ERRPF), Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the NA sector with new ratings on Ero Copper (ERRPFResearch Report), Newmont Mining (NEMResearch Report) and Osisko Gold Royalties (ORResearch Report).

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

In a report released today, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper, with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.5% and a 27.8% success rate. Hamed covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and Lundin Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ero Copper with a $13.22 average price target, which is a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

In a report released today, Mike Parkin from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining, with a price target of C$101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 34.1% success rate. Parkin covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Eldorado Gold, and Alamos Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Newmont Mining with a $64.37 average price target, representing a 2.8% upside. In a report issued on April 9, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

In a report released today, Cosmos Chiu from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Osisko Gold Royalties, with a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Chiu covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Gold Royalties with a $10.36 average price target, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$13.50 price target.

