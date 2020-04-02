Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Whitecap Resources (Other OTC: SPGYF) and Transglobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF – Research Report) and Transglobe Energy (TGA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -29.2% and a 19.1% success rate. Petrucci covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Crescent Point Energy.

Whitecap Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.79.

Transglobe Energy (TGA)

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Transglobe Energy, with a price target of p130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.34, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is ranked #2290 out of 6244 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transglobe Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.70.

