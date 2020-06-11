Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: West Fraser Timber Co (Other OTC: WFTBF) and Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF – Research Report) and Newmont Mining (NEM – Research Report).

West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co on June 8 and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for West Fraser Timber Co with a $45.98 average price target, a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$53.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Newmont Mining (NEM)

In a report issued on June 8, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Newmont Mining, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Newmont Mining with a $69.93 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.