June 11, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: West Fraser Timber Co (Other OTC: WFTBF) and Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBFResearch Report) and Newmont Mining (NEMResearch Report).

West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co on June 8 and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for West Fraser Timber Co with a $45.98 average price target, a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$53.00 price target.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

In a report issued on June 8, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Newmont Mining, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Newmont Mining with a $69.93 average price target.

