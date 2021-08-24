Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Verano Holdings (Other OTC: VRNOF), Osino Resources (Other OTC: OSIIF) and Argonaut Gold (Other OTC: ARNGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Verano Holdings (VRNOF – Research Report), Osino Resources (OSIIF – Research Report) and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Verano Holdings (VRNOF)

In a report issued on August 10, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Verano Holdings, with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.64, close to its 52-week low of $11.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 67.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Cresco Labs.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verano Holdings with a $33.27 average price target, representing a 180.8% upside. In a report issued on July 30, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

Osino Resources (OSIIF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker reiterated a Buy rating on Osino Resources on August 11 and set a price target of C$2.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.89, close to its 52-week low of $0.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #1118 out of 7625 analysts.

Osino Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.72.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report issued on August 12, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$4.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.42.

CFA has an average return of 13.8% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3287 out of 7625 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.33, representing a 38.8% upside. In a report issued on August 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

