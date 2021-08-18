August 18, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Verano Holdings (Other OTC: VRNOF), Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) and Corteva (NYSE: CTVA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Verano Holdings (VRNOFResearch Report), Codexis (CDXSResearch Report) and Corteva (CTVAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Verano Holdings (VRNOF)

In a report issued on July 26, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Verano Holdings, with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.25, close to its 52-week low of $12.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is ranked #202 out of 7624 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verano Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.51, a 164.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Codexis (CDXS)

Benchmark Co. analyst Robert Wasserman maintained a Buy rating on Codexis on August 6 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Wasserman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 34.2% success rate. Wasserman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher, and Bio-Techne.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Codexis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.86, implying a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Corteva (CTVA)

In a report issued on August 8, David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Corteva, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 71.6% success rate. Begleiter covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Corteva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.75, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on July 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

