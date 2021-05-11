May 11, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials, Best Performing Analysts   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Verano Holdings (Other OTC: VRNOF) and RosCan Gold (Other OTC: RCGCF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verano Holdings (VRNOFResearch Report) and RosCan Gold (RCGCFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Verano Holdings (VRNOF)

In a report issued on March 11, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Verano Holdings, with a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 99.4% and a 78.3% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verano Holdings with a $29.94 average price target, representing a 54.4% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

RosCan Gold (RCGCF)

In a report issued on March 11, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on RosCan Gold, with a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.44.

Walker has an average return of 32.6% when recommending RosCan Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #577 out of 7499 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RosCan Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.58, representing a 33.0% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.80 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

