Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Trulieve Cannabis (Other OTC: TCNNF), Osino Resources (Other OTC: OSIIF) and GoGold Resources (Other OTC: GLGDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF – Research Report), Osino Resources (OSIIF – Research Report) and GoGold Resources (GLGDF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

In a report released today, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis, with a price target of C$75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Verano Holdings, and Vext Science.

Trulieve Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.42, implying a 125.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Osino Resources (OSIIF)

In a report issued on October 1, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Osino Resources, with a price target of C$2.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.84, close to its 52-week low of $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #1643 out of 7676 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Osino Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.74.

GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

In a report issued on October 1, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources, with a price target of C$3.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.24.

CFA has an average return of 2.2% when recommending GoGold Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #4363 out of 7676 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GoGold Resources with a $3.04 average price target.

