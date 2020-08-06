August 6, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Stella-Jones (Other OTC: STLJF) and Norbord (NYSE: OSB)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stella-Jones (STLJFResearch Report) and Norbord (OSBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Stella-Jones (STLJF)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Stella-Jones yesterday and set a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.37, close to its 52-week high of $30.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stella-Jones with a $37.99 average price target, which is a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

Norbord (OSB)

In a report released today, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Norbord, with a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.49, close to its 52-week high of $33.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 68.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norbord is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.66, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$44.00 price target.

