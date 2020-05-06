Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Sierra Metals (NYSE MKT: SMTS), Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) and JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Sierra Metals (SMTS – Research Report), Newmont Mining (NEM – Research Report) and JELD-WEN (JELD – Research Report).

Sierra Metals (SMTS)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Metals today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.1% and a 17.5% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Newrange Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Metals with a $2.75 average price target.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining yesterday and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.91, close to its 52-week high of $65.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Newmont Mining with a $65.26 average price target, representing a 4.1% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

JELD-WEN (JELD)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on JELD-WEN, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.8% and a 43.6% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JELD-WEN is a Hold with an average price target of $14.14.

