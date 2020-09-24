September 24, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) and Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHWResearch Report) and Anglogold Ashanti (AUResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company yesterday and set a price target of $780.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $685.90, close to its 52-week high of $725.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 59.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sherwin-Williams Company with a $705.21 average price target, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report issued on September 9, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $790.00 price target.

Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

In a report released yesterday, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anglogold Ashanti, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 47.8% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortescue Metals Group, Sibanye Stillwater, and Anglo American.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anglogold Ashanti is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.96.

