Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) and TRONOX (NYSE: TROX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG – Research Report) and TRONOX (TROX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Buy, with a price target of $274.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $225.94, close to its 52-week high of $229.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.4% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company with a $260.67 average price target, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TRONOX (TROX)

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed reiterated a Buy rating on TRONOX today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.69, close to its 52-week high of $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and Venator Materials.

TRONOX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.