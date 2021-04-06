April 6, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials, Best Performing Analysts   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) and Planet 13 Holdings (Other OTC: PLNHF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sandstorm Gold (SANDResearch Report) and Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Sandstorm Gold today and set a price target of $14.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 49.6% and a 67.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sandstorm Gold with a $10.02 average price target.

Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Planet 13 Holdings, with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.38.

Burleson has an average return of 111.2% when recommending Planet 13 Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #165 out of 7425 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Planet 13 Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.96.

